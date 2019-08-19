#WATCH Bengaluru: A drunk person drove his car over pedestrians on a footpath at HSR Layout locality. The driver was taken into police custody & injured were admitted to hospital. Case registered. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mmS8e69MPw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

CCTV cameras in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout on Sunday captured horrific footage of an SUV mowing down pedestrians. The inebriated driver – identified as 43-year-old Rajendra, who works for a travel agency – lost control of the car and mounted the pavement, reported NewMinute.

In the incident, which took place in the afternoon, the car veered onto the pavement and knocked several pedestrians to the ground, injuring as many as seven people. Two of the seven sustained major injuries and are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The driver has been arrested.