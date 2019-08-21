This is what happens when you do a self-shot piece to camera on the WINDIEST DAY EVER (excuse the bad language) pic.twitter.com/RmIPjTVwNO — Ben Bason (@benjamesbason) August 15, 2019

The chief reporter for the Bauer Yorkshire radio news network, Ben Banson, has become the internet’s favourite journalist after he posted a blooper reel of piece-to-cameras sabotaged by a high wind. The reporter was attempting to film a report about The Darkness and Ed Sheeran’s forthcoming performance in Leeds’ Roundhay Park but found the task nearly impossible as the wind repeatedly knocked his camera over.

Social media users cracked up at the video, laughing at Banson’s visible frustrations and several expletives-filled takes.

You said that like an excited sports announcer. Hahahahaha - perfect for a laugh and lightning the day! 💙 — elsa (@elsa6bean) August 15, 2019

"Later on this evening, tens of thousands of fffuuuuck." 😂😂😂😂 — Kenny✨⚡️ (@idonthavesalad) August 15, 2019

Hard to overstate how much I enjoyed this — Harry Whittaker (@HarryTwittaker) August 15, 2019

Others from the news community shared similar experiences and possible solutions.

Sometimes you gotta strap yourself to the tripod. We had a massive windstorm last summer. 50 feet from us a tree was ripped out of the ground. pic.twitter.com/TMASW7a9ij — Tony Fera (@tonyfera1) August 16, 2019

Nevertheless, our star reporter did persevere and later tweeted a video of the completed (undisturbed) take.