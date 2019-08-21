Watch: A reporter fails to keep his camera upright (despite several takes) in this viral video
Reporter Ben Bason failed several times to film a piece-to-camera on Ed Sheeran because of the wind. He did succeed eventually, however.
The chief reporter for the Bauer Yorkshire radio news network, Ben Banson, has become the internet’s favourite journalist after he posted a blooper reel of piece-to-cameras sabotaged by a high wind. The reporter was attempting to film a report about The Darkness and Ed Sheeran’s forthcoming performance in Leeds’ Roundhay Park but found the task nearly impossible as the wind repeatedly knocked his camera over.
Social media users cracked up at the video, laughing at Banson’s visible frustrations and several expletives-filled takes.
Others from the news community shared similar experiences and possible solutions.
Nevertheless, our star reporter did persevere and later tweeted a video of the completed (undisturbed) take.