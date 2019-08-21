Watch: The internet cannot stop laughing at this French prankster who created his own Olympics
Popular YouTube comedian Rémi Gaillard has, for years, devised hilarious practical jokes – often incurring the wrath of French authorities.
Known for his outrageous style of humour, Rémi Gaillard is quite the internet sensation. A video of the prankster’s parody version of the Olympics has gone viral with viewers laughing at his hilarious take on conventional sports events. Racing against a train, a long jump into construction material – you name it, and Gaillard has done it.
While some social media users raged at the internet for not having discovering the prankster’s work till now, others directed newbies to his YouTube channel.
Swifter, higher, stronger, funnier!