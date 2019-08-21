This guy creates his own olympics and it’s the best thing ever 😂😂



🎥: @nqtv

‘This guy’? Smh that’s Remi Gaillard. The man who pissed off every policeman in Montpelier. The man who gatecrashed Lorient’s Coupe De France celebrations as a ‘player’. The man who created every decent original viral YouTube football trick.

Throw some repect on his name. https://t.co/l29G7s6F7h — Eli (@ElMengem) August 16, 2019

Known for his outrageous style of humour, Rémi Gaillard is quite the internet sensation. A video of the prankster’s parody version of the Olympics has gone viral with viewers laughing at his hilarious take on conventional sports events. Racing against a train, a long jump into construction material – you name it, and Gaillard has done it.

While some social media users raged at the internet for not having discovering the prankster’s work till now, others directed newbies to his YouTube channel.

Swifter, higher, stronger, funnier!