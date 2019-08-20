#WATCH West Bengal: An injured leopard attacked a man who was clicking its pictures in Alipurduar. The man sustained minor injuries, leopard has been taken for treatment and will be released in the wild after it recovers. pic.twitter.com/Jok8UFNrWw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

An injured female leopard attacked a man trying to take photos of her in Alipurduar, West Bengal on Tuesday.

According to NDTV, the leopard had been hit by a speeding vehicle on Tuesday morning while she was trying to cross the Asian highway which runs close to the state’s Dalgaon forest. She had sustained heavy injuries on her head and right leg, and was recuperating in the roadside shrubbery when a throng of people surrounded her.

One man, in pursuit of the perfect picture, got too close and the alarmed leopard suddenly sprung up and attacked him. Chaos erupted as the crowd tried to rescue the man who escaped with minor injuries.

The leopard, meanwhile, was carried off by forest authorities for treatment. “The Jaldapara National Park authority has rescued the leopard and will provide him with treatment,” Beat Officer Pritam Roy told ANI. “Once the leopard is healthy, the authority will release her in the jungle.”