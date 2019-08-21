A video of two constables of the Uttar Pradesh police involved in a fist fight has gone viral on social media.

The policemen were reportedly fighting over the seating arrangement in their Police Response Vehicle numbered 0428. The fight attracted a crowd, some of whom recorded videos and posted them online.

Speaking to the news portal UP Tak, Senior Superintendent of Police Anant Dev Tiwari said that the incident involved the head constable and another constable of Bithoor town in Kanpur district. There is speculation that the policemen may have been inebriated at the time of the incident and a medical inquiry has been ordered. According to the Kanpur police, the two constables, Rajesh Singh and Sunil Kumar, have been suspended.

Also watch

Caught on camera: UP policemen allegedly fight over bribe in Prayagraj