Watch: Here is a video of the ‘great mattress migration of 2019’. You are welcome
A Denver resident was lounging by a pool when he decided to record an unusual incident unfolding around him.
On August 17, Denver resident Robb Manes posted a video titled “The great mattress migration of 2019”. Little did he know that the video would become a viral sensation overnight.
Manes recorded the video in Denver, when mattresses placed outdoors for an open-air movie night began flowing around because of a storm. BBC reported that some mattresses landed in the nearby swimming pool, but no one was injured.