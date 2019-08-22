Watch: A Twitter user’s video of stroking his ‘rabbit’ has left the internet baffled
Is it a rabbit? Is it a crow? Is it a raven?
On August 18, Twitter user Dan Quintana posted a short video of an animal on Twitter (added above) that said, “Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose.”
The video sparked an enormous debate on Twitter, since the “rabbit” does not resemble the creature which normally goes by that name. The tweet soon went viral, inviting thousands of witty responses. Many people said it was a raven, while others were of the opinion that it was a crow.