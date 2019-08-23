The internet is swooning over images of the Speaker of the New Zealand parliament, Trevor Mallard, holding the newborn child of Labour Party Member of Parliament Tāmati Coffey during a parliamentary session.

Calling Coffey’s and his partner Tim Smith’s newborn boy Tutanekai Smith-Coffey, is a “very important person”, Speaker Mallard tweeted along with a photo of the scene on Wednesday.

Widely shared and viewed across the world, Mallard’s efficiency in moderating a debate while feeding a baby has won praise from all corners. Social media users expressed their admiration for New Zealand’s culture, which has once again led the way for inclusivity and work-life balance.