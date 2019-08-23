Watch: Did these bees build their hive on a man’s bottom? Minister Kiren Rijiju makes a discovery
‘This can happen only in Nagaland,’ says the minister.
A video of a beehive in an unlikely place has gone viral on Twitter, with social media users half laughing, half confused.
Tweeted by Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, the video shows a man standing on a flight of stairs with a beehive on his behind. Covering his denim-clad bottom, the beehive – buzzing with activity – appears to extend forward as well.
Marvelling at the video, Rijiju tweeted, “This can happen only in Nagaland!”
With no clarity on what happened next, or how the man got out of this situation, viewers were concerned and befuddled. One Twitter user asked, “Was he just standing there allowing the bees to build their hive?”
Others, though, had a good laugh.