This is really a Beehive in an unlikely place. This can happen only in Nagaland!

Sources; @MmhonlumoKikon from Nagaland pic.twitter.com/fpqpD5JJku — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 21, 2019

A video of a beehive in an unlikely place has gone viral on Twitter, with social media users half laughing, half confused.

Tweeted by Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, the video shows a man standing on a flight of stairs with a beehive on his behind. Covering his denim-clad bottom, the beehive – buzzing with activity – appears to extend forward as well.

Marvelling at the video, Rijiju tweeted, “This can happen only in Nagaland!”

With no clarity on what happened next, or how the man got out of this situation, viewers were concerned and befuddled. One Twitter user asked, “Was he just standing there allowing the bees to build their hive?”

Oh no! But what happened to him and the hive eventually? — Venkat Rameshwar (@venkatrameshwar) August 21, 2019

😆 it’s scary and dangerous if it bites in any uncommon place 😀 — Suresh Kumar (@KumarTrades) August 21, 2019

Was he just standing there allowing the bees to build the hive? — Santosh Nair (@isanair) August 22, 2019

Others, though, had a good laugh.

This is encroachment . FIR must be launched against honey bees.😂😂😂 — Praveen (@Praveen84393811) August 21, 2019

I think fart 💨can be a solid solution in this case🤭🤭 — SAURABH MITTAL (@SAURABHMITTAL2) August 22, 2019