In the month of July, a tour group including Rian Boshoff had a close escape from a white rhinoceros who charged at them during their safari, ABC News reported.

The incident took place in Djuma, South Africa’s Sabi Sands Game Reserve, according to the details provided by Kruger Sightings. The group was involved in a leopard search when the rhinoceros began chasing them. “The driver took a 90-degree turn into the bush to try and deter the rhino because they have bad eyesight. But he was determined to get to us so he just kept on coming,” Boshoff was quoted as saying by ABC News.

The group eventually escaped with no injuries.