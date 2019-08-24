This clip is from a @UPGovt school in east UP's #Mirzapur . These children are being served what should be a 'nutritious' mid day meal ,part of a flagship govt scheme .On the menu on Thursday was roti + salt !Parents say the meals alternate between roti + salt and rice + salt ! pic.twitter.com/IWBVLrch8A — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) August 23, 2019

In an embarrassment for Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh government, students at a government school in Mirzapur district were seen eating chapatis with nothing but salt as accompaniment during their mid-day meal. Around 100 students from Class One through Class Eight were recorded being served this lunch, NDTV reported.

The mid-day meal scheme is a flagship nutrition programme of the government of India for providing healthy food to students in government and government-assisted primary schools.

According to the UP government’s mid-day meal authority website, the menu consists of rice, pulses, vegetables, chapatis, fruits, and milk that must be provided to the students according to the time-table.

CNN News18 has reported that Adtiyanath’s government has taken cognisance of the matter and the principal, entire staff of the school where the incident happened, and the basic education officer have been suspended.