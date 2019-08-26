Watch: A traffic home guard slapped a man for not wearing a helmet. Here's how he retaliated
Why talk when you can fight?
In an incident caught on camera, a traffic police home guard was thrashed by a commuter in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut over the wearing – or not – of a helmet.
As the video above shows, the driver of the two-wheeler told the home guard that he did not have a right to stop his vehicle. The home guard then attempted to snatch the keys of the vehicle and even slapped the commuter. At this the latter attacked the home guard him with his slippers. Onlookers recorded multiple videos of the incident.