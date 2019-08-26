Watch: This video depicting the stages of domestic abuse is simply heartbreaking
According to the World Bank, one in every three women around the world experiences some form of gender-based violence.
A powerful video depicting the horrific realities of domestic violence on women has gone viral on Twitter. Posted by Jenan Moussa, a roving reporter for Arabic Dubai-based Al Aan TV, the video depicts a young woman wooed, married and then abused. The one-minute clip captures the escalation of violence as the woman continues to forgive and forget, often emboldening the partner to get away with worse abuse.
The video earned wide support online as social media users discussed the issue. Some users even spoke about personal experiences.