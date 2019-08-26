What a powerful clip to raise awareness about domestic abuse. 💔pic.twitter.com/O3gECLqMwn — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) August 24, 2019

A powerful video depicting the horrific realities of domestic violence on women has gone viral on Twitter. Posted by Jenan Moussa, a roving reporter for Arabic Dubai-based Al Aan TV, the video depicts a young woman wooed, married and then abused. The one-minute clip captures the escalation of violence as the woman continues to forgive and forget, often emboldening the partner to get away with worse abuse.

The video earned wide support online as social media users discussed the issue. Some users even spoke about personal experiences.

Sometimes they don't have a choice, and there is a high risk of deadly violence when a woman leaves a violent environment. Same goes for men, by the way, as it's not just women who experience domestic violence. — Marijke Luttekes (@MHLut) August 25, 2019

Leave at the very first instance. Bearing till the fatal end is simply contributing, encouraging and being equally responsible for the outcome. Both, beautiful women and a lot of dashing men put up a brave face in the world. It's not gender specific. Just do not allow. — Rj Vineet (@RjVineet) August 25, 2019

OMG....This really depicts our patriarchal society and women showing the world that they are happily married....Still women needs to come out of this emotional attachment and to become stronger enough to lead a Single life. — ninajain (@ninajain10) August 26, 2019

Violence is a learned behaviour and with education you can achieve positive results, sadly the abusers do not know they need help, therefore hard to change them. As for victims, protection is must and support is needed. — Concern Kurd (@AConcernKurd) August 26, 2019

This is inhuman and still done by human.The same thing was happening with my married sister and still she was living to fulfill society expectations.I gave her a choice and now she and her daughter living with me .

Womens are very roots of our existence and cannot be deprived. — Vijay Charde (@VijayCharde) August 25, 2019