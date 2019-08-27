The internet has lost its heart to a tiny, few-weeks old kitten named Melvin, whose short, hoarse meows almost sound like a duck’s quacking.

The video was posted by Sarah Thornton, a volunteer at the Palm Valley Animal Center in Texas who wrote, “Meet Melvin, a new little kitten who we met today at Palm Valley Animal Center in Edinburg, TX. Listen. To. That. Voice.” The short clip features Melvin pawing at the crate in which he was kept after he was rescued by the shelter.

The video was shared over 1,500 times since. One adoring social media user commented, “That boi is a liddle rock star. How precious!” while another commented, “Sounds like a mix breed with a duck and a cat.”