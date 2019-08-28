Play

The latest episode of Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj delves deep into the dark side of the cruise industry. Cruises are reportedly the fastest growing travel sector in the United States.

Three cruise companies – Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line – control almost 80% of the $50 billion cruise industry market. In his episode, Minhaj throws light on how these companies are registered in other countries, even though headquartered in the US, to avoid paying due taxes.

Cruise ships are also particularly problematic when it comes to ensuring fair working conditions for its employees, he says. A majority of the workers on all cruises are Filipinos who work close to 24 hours a day, and make as little as $1.80 an hour, with no overtime pay.