As the Amazon rainforests in Brazil continue to burn at an alarming rate, indigenous tribes residing near the Xingu river have put out a message of continued resistance to protect the forests. “We are going to resist for our way of living, to produce without destroying, for the future of our children and grandchildren, for the planet,” a tribal woman said in the video message (above).

“No mining in our lands, no deforestation, no more invasions and disrespect,” she added in her message to the world. The woman also urged people to join and support the indigenous tribes in protecting their homes in the rainforest.