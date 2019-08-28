Image of the day:

Putin buys Erdogan an ice cream.



How does a newsroom react?

“Is ice cream hyphenated?”

“When used as an adjective.”

😅🍦🧘‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QskBjAzasj — palki sharma (@palkisu) August 27, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday treated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to ice-cream during the latter’s one-day visit to Russia.

Erdogan visited Russia on August 27 to attend the inauguration ceremony of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2019, Anadolu news agency reported, on Putin’s invitation. A video of the two presidents buying ice-cream and paying for it has gone viral on social media.