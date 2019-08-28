Watch: Russian President Putin takes Turkish President Erdogan out for ice-cream
How often do you see presidents paying for their own ice cream?
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday treated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to ice-cream during the latter’s one-day visit to Russia.
Erdogan visited Russia on August 27 to attend the inauguration ceremony of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2019, Anadolu news agency reported, on Putin’s invitation. A video of the two presidents buying ice-cream and paying for it has gone viral on social media.