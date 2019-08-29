President Trump: "I think we'll have a very successful #G7. It will probably be in Miami right next to the international airport. Great location." https://t.co/XUP1p799G7 pic.twitter.com/3tLAFCb9Sf — The Hill (@thehill) August 27, 2019

US President Donald Trump’s proposal that the 2020 G7 summit be hosted at his Trump Doral golf resort in Florida – which has been accused of having a bedbug problem – has not gone down well.

Explaining that the resort was close to the international airport, Trump made the proposal at a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Such an arrangement, would, however, amount to a conflict of interest and the President was soon called out for attempting to profit from his Presidency.

Trump meanwhile, attempted to justify his invitation at a press conference where he said, “My people looked at twelve sites. Some were two hours away from the airport, some were four. Some didn’t allow this, some didn’t allow that. With Dural we have some very luxurious buildings, we call them bungalows – they each have 50 to 70 very luxurious rooms with magnificent views.”

This is the official account for the White House promoting Trump’s private resort in Miami as location for next G7. Your tax dollars at work... for Trump. https://t.co/sJlie0dxLR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 27, 2019

Social media users, meanwhile, alluded to complaints that the President’s Miami resort appeared to have a bedbug infestation.

The next G7 summit at Trump's Doral luxury golf resort in Miami... pic.twitter.com/iX8QqGuCA0 — Daily Cartoons (@DaylieKartunes) August 27, 2019

Reminder of this '17 report as Trump tweets about bedbugs: "Court records show [Trump's] attorneys in Miami have reached a tentative settlement with a business traveler who sued the resort after his back, face and arms were devoured by voracious bed bugs." https://t.co/cuMcsVnYjl — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 27, 2019

Trump, meanwhile, called the news a “false and nasty rumour” spread by “Radical Left Democrats” and claimed there were no bedbugs at Doral.

No bedbugs at Doral. The Radical Left Democrats, upon hearing that the perfectly located (for the next G-7) Doral National MIAMI was under consideration for the next G-7, spread that false and nasty rumor. Not nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

The resort also seems to have gone through a revenue slump.