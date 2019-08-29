Watch: Donald Trump proposed a venue for the 2020 G7 summit – his own Miami resort
Was the US President attempting to make some money for his business out of his term in office?
US President Donald Trump’s proposal that the 2020 G7 summit be hosted at his Trump Doral golf resort in Florida – which has been accused of having a bedbug problem – has not gone down well.
Explaining that the resort was close to the international airport, Trump made the proposal at a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Such an arrangement, would, however, amount to a conflict of interest and the President was soon called out for attempting to profit from his Presidency.
Trump meanwhile, attempted to justify his invitation at a press conference where he said, “My people looked at twelve sites. Some were two hours away from the airport, some were four. Some didn’t allow this, some didn’t allow that. With Dural we have some very luxurious buildings, we call them bungalows – they each have 50 to 70 very luxurious rooms with magnificent views.”
Social media users, meanwhile, alluded to complaints that the President’s Miami resort appeared to have a bedbug infestation.
Trump, meanwhile, called the news a “false and nasty rumour” spread by “Radical Left Democrats” and claimed there were no bedbugs at Doral.
The resort also seems to have gone through a revenue slump.