So Larry doesn’t have a very good reputation for catching mice... virtual mice on the other hand 😹 @Number10cat #larrythecat pic.twitter.com/vaILBDZd2H — Anna Stewart (@annastewartcnn) August 28, 2019

A video of a cat attempting to catch a virtual mouse on a tablet is proving to be a social media hit. Posted by CNN reporter Anna Stewert, the video features a cat absolutely befuddled by why the mouse disappears around the edges and fails to come out of the strange screen.

Calling the cat Larry, who is the infamous Chief Mouser to the British Cabinet Office, or the 10 Downing Street cat – known for being especially bad-tempered with guests at the UK prime minister’s official residence – Stewert said, “Larry doesn’t have a very good reputation for catching mice...virtual mice on the other hand.”

Electronic games to engage cats have become popular in recent years, and are especially useful in keeping the animals busy. Only, it isn’t just catch-the-rat games – even Olympic gymnasts on televisions can keep kitties engaged.