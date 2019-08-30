Security forces in Indian-administered Kashmir have been accused of torturing civilians in several villages, in the wake of the region being stripped of its autonomy.



The Indian army has denied these allegations. pic.twitter.com/qd6w8410w8 — BBC News India (@BBCIndia) August 30, 2019

In a new video released by the BBC from Kashmir, the Indian Army has been accused of committing atrocities on locals in rural areas. Jammu and Kashmir has been under a lockdown since the state’s special status was revoked on August 5. Huge numbers of security forces have been deployed in the region and most forms of communication have been suspended.

In the video, civilians accuse the Indian Army of beating and torturing them. One man even alleges that a member of the security forces pulled his beard and attempted to burn it before being stopped by his colleague.

The identities of the civilians in the video have been withheld by the BBC.

The Army has denied the claims. In a statement that is also reported on the BBC website, army spokesperson Col Aman Anand said that is also report the Indian army said it had “not manhandled any civilians as alleged”. He told the BBC: “No specific allegations of this nature have been brought to our notice. These allegations are likely to have been motivated by inimical elements.” .

Anand told the channel that while steps had been taken to protect civilians, “there have been no injuries or casualties due to countermeasures undertaken by the army”.

