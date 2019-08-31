Watch: India Inc today is a pariah, says Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
‘The only way forward is for India Inc and the government to work together for a solution.’
“The powers of taxmen are absolutely out of control,” Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson of Biocon, said during an interview on news channel NDTV. “For the first time, I am seeing a government that trusts the bureaucracy and the taxman far more than businesspersons.”
Talking about the alienation of India, Inc and the economic slowdown in the country, Shaw added that the government treats all businesspersons as dishonest, and the “ground reality is that today, a businessperson is not trusted”.
Watch the full episode of the show here: