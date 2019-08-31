This simple act of removing your hijab and taking a video can make you a “criminal” in Iran. #SabaKordafshari was sentenced to 24 years prison for #WalkingUnveiled and being voice of the voiceless. Now it’s our turn to be her voice.#WhiteWednesdays pic.twitter.com/FTKQLCeqBn — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 29, 2019

“In the 21st century, in my country Iran, if you remove this hijab and you walk unveiled in public, then you will be a criminal in the eyes of your Union government,” says journalist and activist Masih Alinejad, while calmly uncovering her head in front of a camera.

The founder of the women’s rights anti-hijab movement #WhiteWednesdays, Alinejad, like several people on Twitter, is angry.

On August 27, a 20-year-old Iranian woman, Saba Kord Afshari, was sentenced to 24 years in prison by Tehran’s Revolutionary Court on charges of spreading prostitution, spreading propaganda against the state and propagating dangerous assembly and collusion.

Her crime? She filmed a video of herself walking in public without a hijab.

These two brave women of #WhiteWednesdays being arrested because of #WalkingUnveiled & peacefully protesting compulsory hijab. Both of them were under pressure in solitary confinement to do a false confession but they refused. Be the voice of #YasamanAryani & #SabaKordafshari pic.twitter.com/tcJS8V0jrD — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) June 19, 2019

Afshari and her mother, Raheleh Ahmadi, are prominent members of a movement that protests against the characterisation of a woman keeping her head uncovered as indecent and sinful.

“The government of Iran is scared of its own women who dare to challenge their compulsory hijab because they wrote their ideology on our bodies, on women’s bodies,” says Alinejad, naming ten other #WhiteWednesdays activists who are in prison, calling them the Rosa Parks of Iran.

Launched in 2017, #WhiteWednesdays encourages women to post videos of themselves walking without the hijab in public. In two years, Alinejad has received over 500 videos, even from women in Saudi Arabia, where, too, the hijab is compulsory.

On this #WhiteWednesdays, Iranian women are delivering leaflets to ask people to mobilise with them.



Recently, 3 activists of #WhiteWednesdays have been sentenced to a total of 55 years for saying no to compulsory hijab.



But the spirit of civil disobedience is alive in Iran. pic.twitter.com/UIXtC8KiQK — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 21, 2019

The movement, however, has proved costly for the journalist – she has been unable to visit her home in Iran since 2009 for fear of arrest.

10 days ago I received a death threat from a Islamic Republic's paramilitary "Basij".Today I was prevented from filing an official complaint at Iran's Interest Section in DC bc I refused to wear the hejab.For Iran's government a woman's hair is more important than a woman's life pic.twitter.com/GraitSFaFO — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 22, 2018

Once a progressive country where educated women wore Western-style outfits and mingled freely with men, Iran changed after the 1979 revolution led by Ayatollah Khomeini. A revival of extremist Islamic laws put clerics in the government and took the country back by decades in terms of personal freedoms.

Still, despite brutal punishment, there have been consistent voices against the government.

This woman lives in Iran but she decided to make a video in English about the #WhiteWednesdays activists imprisoned in #Iran for #WalkingUnveiled and how making videos of your protest is a crime in Islamic Republic. pic.twitter.com/agWPYtcJEI — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 30, 2019

Today is another #WhiteWednesdays in Iran. Our campaign against compulsory hijab is in full speed.



This woman is #WalkingUnveiled at a shopping centre in Iran next to a cleric.



No matter how much they scare women, they're bravely fighting against patriarchy. Support us. pic.twitter.com/RKhHslc9Su — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 21, 2019