A close view can be a dangerous luxury when substituted with understanding. Understanding the need of space for wildlife. pic.twitter.com/dezRJlUyRi — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 30, 2019

A video of an enraged male rhinoceros repeatedly attacking a zookeeper’s car in Germany’s Hodenhagen safari park has gone viral on the internet.

The clip was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda, who wrote, “A close view can be a dangerous luxury when substituted with understanding. Understanding the need of space for wildlife.”

The 30-year-old rhino, named Kusini, was brought to the safari park only 18 months ago and is reportedly not yet used to his surroundings.

Park manager Fabrizio Sepe told Deutsche Welle that the zookeeper, who has several years of experience, suffered concussion and bruises but is recovering and plans to return to work soon.