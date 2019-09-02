In other news of the day, Zee News has issued tips on how to survive a nuclear attack. Good Luck. 😉🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WyoIYL4oFj — SamSays (@samjawed65) September 2, 2019

A recent video of a clip from television channel Zee News informing its readers about what to do in case of a nuclear attack is making people incredulous on social media.

News anchor Sudhir Chaudhary’s tips on escaping a nuclear attack include not looking directly at the explosion, running to the basement of the strongest building around you for shelter, taking a bath, and sealing clothes exposed to radioactive waves to avoid them from being spread further.

The segment of the show was reportedly triggered by the worsening relations between India and Pakistan and the fear of a possible nuclear attack. The tips may have been inspired by this article, among others.