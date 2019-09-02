He punches, does weights and has some neat bends – a video of a dog working out like Sylvester Stallone’s iconic film boxer Rocky Balboa has gone viral on the internet and was even posted on Instagram by the Hollywood actor himself.

Impressed social media users couldn’t stop gushing about the very good boy.

Stallone, meanwhile, who created the Rocky series and starred in it, posted the pupper-homage with the words, “If ROCKY got a new dog this just might happen!!”

Now, as a matter of fact, the Rocky Balboa did have a dog – a huge bull mastiff named Butkus, who appeared in Rocky and Rocky II. According to web magazine Menshealth, Butkus belonged to Stallone in real life and was standing in for the “scruffy fleabag” that the original script had demanded, but the production budget failed to pay for.