On August 27, Captain Ann Stephens, a police officer in the US, received a phone call where scammers attempted to trick her into divulging confidential details. Stephens, however, recorded the interaction as a lesson to people on how to deal with them. The video has now gone viral on social media.

The scammer told Stephens that 25 fraudulent bank accounts were being run with her name, and demanded to know her postal address and the last four digits of her social security number. The person on the other end of the call identified himself as an officer of the social security administration. When she demanded to speak to the supervisor, Stephens was told that she faces criminal charges in drug trafficking and money laundering.

The scammers eventually disconnected the call when they saw Stephens not giving in.