#WATCH London: Founder of Pakistan’s Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party, Altaf Hussain sings 'Saare jahan se acha Hindustan hamara.' pic.twitter.com/4IQKYnJjfB — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019

A video of exiled Pakistani politician Altaf Hussain singing the Indian patriotic song Saare Jahan Se Acha Hindustan Humara is making waves on social media. Hussain has also said that the Indian government’s decision to scrap Jammu & Kashmir’s special status was an internal matter of the country, PTI reported.

Hussain is the founder of the Muttahida Quami Movement, a political party registered in Pakistan. Hussain had fled to the United Kingdom and requested asylum in the 1990s and was eventually given UK citizenship.

During a live address, Hussain also “dared the Pakistan government to annex Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to India’s decision to scrap Jammu & Kashmir’s special status”. The PTI report, however, added that the exact time and location of the video remains unverified.