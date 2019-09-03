Baadal Nanjundaswamy, an artist based in Bengaluru, has once again hit the headlines with his interpretation of a road infested with potholes – as craters on the surface of the moon.

In a video that quickly went viral, Nanjundaswamy had a person dress as an astronaut to walk over the potholes on Bengaluru’s Tunganagar Main Road, pretending that he was negotiating a path through craters.

This is not the first time when Nanjundaswamy’s pothole art has resonated with the people of Bengaluru and beyond. He has in the past included images and people dressed as mermaids and crocodiles to draw attention to the problem of potholes that has plagued the city for years now, The News Minute reported.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike, the city’s civic agency, claims that there are only 2,840 potholes across Bengaluru, but the actual figure is expected to be higher, the report added.