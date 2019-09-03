From a mobile home park in Palm Bay, this man has some ideas on how the military could stop hurricanes. #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/JAiFJ7QAOc — tyler vazquez (@tyler_vazquez) September 1, 2019

As the American East Coast remains on high alert, with Hurricane Dorian having been declared a Catagory 5 storm and one of the most powerful hurricanes to have been observed in the Atlantic – a Florida man has gone viral for his novel solution to the weather problem.

Dressed in a floral shirt, the unidentified man told Florida Today reporter Tyler Vazquez that warm weather and warm water were driving the hurricane. Then, he suggested the US send in the navy.

“We have a navy,” said the man said. “Why don’t the navy come and drop ice in the warm water so it can’t get going as fast as it’s going? There’s got to be ways to combat this instead of just pointing at the thing and saying, ‘Well, now it’s getting worse!’ Yeah, we know it’s getting worse!” he said, expressing his frustration.

The man also had uses for the US air force. “We have an air force,” he said. “Drive some air force planes around to get the winds going the opposite way.”

Naturally, the replies were cutting.

Next California earthquake:



"Give the military a bunch of concrete and just fill in the San Andreas fault line." pic.twitter.com/oKfPeszjBD — The Fish in a Barrel (@dafishinabarrel) September 2, 2019

I got this guy covered.



Cold hose water to cool down that silly little ocean



&



A fan to blow the winds back to where they came from



Seriously guys, why hasn’t our militaries implemented this shit yet? pic.twitter.com/9a7rDEQmKF — Mr. CP fuggin A (@MrCPfugginA) September 2, 2019

This is almost as ignorant as @realDonaldTrump suggesting we nuke a hurricane. — Robert Driemeyer (@RobertDriemeyer) September 2, 2019

Hmm, how much ice would you need to cool down a body of water like the ATLANTIC FUCKING OCEAN? 🤔 — b easy (@b35916984) September 2, 2019