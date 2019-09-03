#WATCH Delhi: A vehicle rammed into pedestrians at Old Gupta Colony in Model Town last night. One person was injured. FIR has been registered; police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/I6LnTr6qdc — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

A black sedan rammed into a crowd in Delhi’s Old Gupta Colony in Model Town on the night of September 1, news agency ANI reported. One person was reportedly injured in the incident.

A horrific video of the incident shows the vehicle driving into a crowd, moving forward, and then reversing to hit the people again before stopping driving away. Some people in the crowd attempted to break the windshield, but the driver sped away from the site.

According to an NDTV report, the driver of the car was attempting to harass a woman in the area, to which the people present objected, leading to the incident.

A case under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation is underway, the reports added.