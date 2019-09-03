Hurricane Dorian has wreaked havoc over the Bahamas, killing at least five people, The Guardian reported.

Dorian is the most powerful Atlantic hurricane on record, the report added. Hundreds of people have posted videos of the natural disaster and the devastation caused by it.

Floodwaters at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport Grand Bahama - Emergency Room. Hurricane Dorian forced patients to evacuate the hospital. #DORIAN #HOSPITAL #hurricane pic.twitter.com/cUmxEsjn2Q — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 3, 2019

VIDEO: “High storm surge with floating vehicles speaks volumes to the conditions on Grand Bahama Island. Hurricane Dorian is stationary and is a strong 140 mph killer storm.” H/t @DavidBegnaud pic.twitter.com/aAAIARCRQK — News Breaking LIVE (@NewsBreaking) September 3, 2019

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center had said that Dorian had weakened to become a category 3 hurricane, but winds as strong as 120 miles per hour were reportedly still battering the Bahamas. Five deaths were reported from the Abaco Islands.

This video captures devastation in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian.



“There’s damages everywhere around my area,” one eyewitness said. “Cars and houses destroyed. This is what’s left of Marsh Harbour. This needs to end.” https://t.co/d7dHozGX6w pic.twitter.com/puieHPDCsz — CNN (@CNN) September 3, 2019