Watch: Scenes of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian across the Bahamas
About 13,000 homes are reported to have suffered severe damage or destruction across the Bahamas.
Hurricane Dorian has wreaked havoc over the Bahamas, killing at least five people, The Guardian reported.
Dorian is the most powerful Atlantic hurricane on record, the report added. Hundreds of people have posted videos of the natural disaster and the devastation caused by it.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center had said that Dorian had weakened to become a category 3 hurricane, but winds as strong as 120 miles per hour were reportedly still battering the Bahamas. Five deaths were reported from the Abaco Islands.