Play

“Men in themselves are problematic, but Indian men are an especially problematic species,” Sanjay Rajoura, member of the satire collective Aisi Taisi Democracy, said in a monologue during a stage performance of the group. A video of the monologue is being shared widely on social media.

“If you find Indian men around alcohol, women will be uncomfortable,” Rajoura said. He also pointed out that men shame other men for refusing to consume alcohol.

Rajoura didn’t seem impressed by Bollywood either. He quoted instances from films to show Hindi cinema has influenced the “idea of romance” harboured by Indian men for ages.