Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has joined the ranks of that country’s celebrities who are expressing their support and solidarity to the residents of Kashmir after the Indian government scrapped Jammu & Kashmir’s special status on August 5.

“In the past, I have hit sixes with my bat. My Kashmiri brethren should not worry, now I have a sword instead of my bat,” Miandad said on camera, flashing the weapon while wearing a Pakistan cricket team jersey.

Earlier, another Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi had also expressed his support to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for “Kashmir hour”.

Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren.

On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 28, 2019

