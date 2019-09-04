Watch: Here’s what the cook who served chapati with salt to the Mirzapur schoolchildren had to say
The video highlights the fact that there was no supply of raw ingredients to cook nutritious food.
A government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district was recently in the news for serving its students chapati with salt for mid-day meals. Journalist Pawan Jaiswal, who first reported about the incident, was later booked for criminal conspiracy. In a fresh development, cook responsible for the meals in the Mirzapur school has stated in a video that the journalist was right.
“The journalist is not at fault. This is Murari Sir’s responsibility. How do we cook food if we have no raw ingredients?” Rukmini Devi said. Murari Lal is the headmaster in-charge of the school, who has denied the allegations against him, The Indian Express reported. “Rice and salt were also served to the students a week before the journalist shot the video,” the cook added.