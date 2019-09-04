This is the cook who served rotis + salt to kids at #Mirzapur. Please hear who she blames for the mess and her opinion on journalist #PawanJaiswal , who has been booked by the @mirzapurpolice for conspiracy , for his expose on the story ! You should award the journo , @UPGovt !! pic.twitter.com/XYzCMeTUnG — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) September 4, 2019

A government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district was recently in the news for serving its students chapati with salt for mid-day meals. Journalist Pawan Jaiswal, who first reported about the incident, was later booked for criminal conspiracy. In a fresh development, cook responsible for the meals in the Mirzapur school has stated in a video that the journalist was right.

“The journalist is not at fault. This is Murari Sir’s responsibility. How do we cook food if we have no raw ingredients?” Rukmini Devi said. Murari Lal is the headmaster in-charge of the school, who has denied the allegations against him, The Indian Express reported. “Rice and salt were also served to the students a week before the journalist shot the video,” the cook added.