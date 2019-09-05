this might be the world's worst sheepdog

(jamesbell/newsflare) pic.twitter.com/qtXcLbl4Xv — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 3, 2019

A video of the “world’s worst sheepdog” has surfaced on Twitter and no one can stop laughing. The video shows Nelson, a tiny terrier at complete odds with the role of leadership he is supposed to assume – running helter-skelter away from the sheep in a pasture.

The video was originally uploaded to YouTube in 2016 by a user named James Bell with the description, “Nelson the ‘part’ Norfolk terrier gets a sheep to ‘hurry up’”. Earlier this year, Bell also posted an adorable video of Nelson on a skateboard, a device that he said would help the little dog herd those pesky sheep better.

Still, Nelson has support. Several people posted positively about his herding techniques.

He’s not a herder he’s a sheep personal trainer. 👍💕 — Teresa (@Teresa_Canuck) September 3, 2019

Or if you look at it the other way, the worlds best "Dog Sheep" 😂 — You Absolute Clown 🔞 (@ClownAbsolute) September 3, 2019

He’s a leader not a follower.. he’s an innovator.. who thought after all these years there would be disruption in the sheep herder field?? — WalkerFink3 (@walkerfink3) September 3, 2019