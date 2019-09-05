ایک کشمیری لڑکی کی تیاری مودی کے خلاف، ویسے تو اس نے جہنم میں جانا ہی ہے، مگر اس جیسے انسا ن کی دنیا بھی جہنم ہونی چاہیے۔ #chotisibaathttps://t.co/cGfxSd0hd5 pic.twitter.com/h3C9HA1BT0 — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) September 2, 2019

A biazare video of Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada threatening to unleash snakes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the abrogation of Article 370, has social media in splits.

In the 50-second clip, Pirzada, who is surrounded by snakes and an alligator, introduces herself as a Kashmiri woman. She then goes on to say, “Modi, you are troubling the people of Kashmir. Look now, what I have prepared for you. So get ready to die in hell. Okay? These friends of mine will feast on you.”

Later, snake in hand, Pirzada sings for justice for Kashmir.

The video was posted on the singer’s Twitter account. Social media users from both Pakistan and India laughed at the singer’s threats. “[You] need some serious treatment, apply for a medical visa we will provide you with the best assistance,” wrote one user.

Girl, you need some serious treatment, apply for a medical visa we will provide you with best assistance. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/hZm0XLXc0f — Munna Bhai (@AsliMunnaBhai) September 4, 2019