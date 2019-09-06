WATCH: Participants from 32 different countries climbed the 82 floors of Beijing's China World Summit building pic.twitter.com/Jdkun9A7V0 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 6, 2019

On August 31, participants from 32 different countries scaled Beijing’s China World Summit Building in a vertical run competition. Around 900 people participated in the competition, Euro News reported.

The race involved climbing 2,041 steps up 82 floors of the building in the capital of China. The finish line was 330 metres above the sea level on the roof of the building, the report added.