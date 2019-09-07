Play

Through most of its length, BBC’s 2-minute video titled “Cameraman smacked in the nuts by angry sheep 😱” is a conversation between television presenter Kate Humble and a zookeeper. Filmed at the idyllic Longleat Estate and Safari Park, Wiltshire, England, the video introduces us to Cecil the Cameroon Sheep who appeared to be a little aggressive, but mostly munched on snacks.

But suddenly, Cecil approached a crouching video journalist, seemingly casually, and suddenly headbutted the man with the camera. In an uncomfortable place.

Social media users couldn’t stop laughing but did express their sympathy for the victim. As the title of the video shows, the BBC itself was not particularly saddened. Nor were the two people also in the clip.