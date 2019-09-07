Brave Bahamians risked their lives to rescue scores trapped inside their homes in deadly flood-like conditions engulfed Grand Bahama during the passage of Hurricane Dorian this week. WATCH!#Dorian #Grandbahama #Bahamas #hurricane pic.twitter.com/GtZQyZzF1f — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 5, 2019

With over 30 people dead in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian raging in the Bahamas from Sunday to Tuesday, much of the archipelago has been devastated, with several districts still underwater.

While authorities launched rescue efforts, brave Bahamians ventured out themselves to help neighbours and strangers. A video of a group of people on a boat rescuing a family of at least five from a completely submerged house has gone viral.

Their house completely flooded, the family was huddled together in the attic and came out of a tiny window right under the roof. Footage shot by one of the rescuers shows water several feet high – having drowned entire houses in the region.