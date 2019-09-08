In recent evenings at around 10pm residents in my Tai Koo Shing neighbourhood shout “add oil” and “HK people” from their windows... like this: pic.twitter.com/1EuDWppjJx — Nan-Hie In (@nanhie) September 3, 2019

In a new ritual, Hong Kong protestors have taken to standing at their windows at 10 pm every night to scream out their frustrations. Videos of Hong Kongers shouting protest slogans from their lit-up apartment windows, having taken a cue, perhaps, from the hundreds of such TV and film scenes, have surfaced online.

The initiative that reportedly started on August 19 has been dubbed the Million Scream. Citizens shout slogans – popularised by pro-democracy protesters – such as “five demands, not one fewer” and “Hongkongers, add oil”.

你今晚嗌咗未？



Netizens share videos of their #AntiELAB MillionScream experience. This is in Fanling: pic.twitter.com/16qIxTJX9w — #AntiELAB Fight for Hong Kong (@Fight4HongKong) August 22, 2019

So what’s the 10 o’clock verdict on Carrie’s gambit? Oh ...



(Sound on) pic.twitter.com/eTyRStbKIa — Steve Dunthorne (@Steve_Dunthorne) September 4, 2019

The initiative is a way for islanders both to belt out their frustrations and to stand in solidarity with each other during the prolonged protest movement, as the night reverberates with a hundred voices all in tune with the same hope.

“What we are doing now is waking up everyone in Hong Kong, iron house, to fight and strive for survival,” one participant told the Hong Kong Free Press.

#AntiELAB Promo GIFs featuring LIHKG Piggy is my new favorite.



This one is promoting MillionScream event every night at 10PM.



Did you shout from your window tonight?#HongKongProtests #HongKong pic.twitter.com/UsrtSUyRYB — #AntiELAB Fight for Hong Kong (@Fight4HongKong) August 29, 2019

