On September 9, the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson met the Irish premier Leo Varadkar in Dublin, Ireland, to discuss Brexit. Varadkar made some strong comments about a no-deal Brexit and its implications at a joint press conference with Johnson, who was right by his side.

“If there is no-deal it will cause severe disruption for Irish and British people alike but no so much on the continent,” Varadkar said. “If there is a deal and I believe that is possible we’ll enter talks of a future trade relationship between the EU and the UK.”

Johnson kept smiling awkwardly and nodding throughout Varadkar’s statements. At one point, the UK prime minister even felt the need to stretch his arms, a video snippet of which has gone viral on social media.