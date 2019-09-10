Earlier today John Bercow announced that he will be standing down as Speaker of the House of Commons. Watch his statement to MPs: pic.twitter.com/LdZ9RGgPY9 — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) September 9, 2019

UK House of Commons Speaker and Member of Parliament John Bercow announced on Monday that he will stand down at the next election or on 31 October, whichever comes first. The man who is known around the world for his use of “Orderrrrr!” has helmed the House for ten years and was, before assuming that position, a member of the Conservative Party.

Bercow, who has often been at the centre of Brexit debates in Parliament, announced, “At the 2017 election, I promised my wife and children that it would be my last. This is a pledge that I intend to keep.”

The statement is effectively a declaration of retirement, and tributes for the politician poured in from all sides of the gallery.

John #Bercow is a driven speaker and gifted orator but above all the keeper of the great British parliamentary tradition. I would love if we could welcome him in the European Commission or European Parliament 😉 pic.twitter.com/CiV0MlQMOt — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) September 9, 2019

John Bercow telling off the “petty” Peter Bone in his usual style.



We’ll miss him when he has gone! pic.twitter.com/fP8MvI454o — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) September 9, 2019

John Bercow,

thank you for the ‘Order’,

the voice you gave us.

Thanks for all the times you gave us.

We are going to miss you,

We say in all honesty,

What would Commons be?

Without an order or ‘ORDDDDDDDEERRRRRR’

What are we?

So we say thank you to the Speaker

For everything. pic.twitter.com/G43kWrNEoM — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) September 9, 2019

John Bercow has been a remarkable Speaker of the Commons - championing charities, supporting equality & diversity, making Parliament family friendly, bringing schools into the building - but most of all helping the elected Commons hold those in power to account. We will miss him — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) September 9, 2019

For two years, John Bercow has been a shield (and occasionally a sword) that’s protected parliamentary sovereignty against a malicious, constitutionally illiterate gov’t, that failed to understand when voters deny you a majority, they deny you the right to rule without consensus. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 9, 2019

John Bercow leaves a strong legacy as a reforming speaker, who’s



- defended Parliament against executive over-reach



- pushed for a digital Parliament, reaching out beyond Westminster



- fought for the interests of backbench MPs



As one of them, I thank him — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) September 9, 2019

John Bercow will go down in history as one of our greatest Speakers for the role he has played in securing the rights of Parliament whilst modernising its procedures. He has courageously stood firm in the face of abuse and attempts at bullying by this government & his own party. https://t.co/aUWzkjZQnG — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) September 9, 2019

However, Bercow has often also been in the eye of the storm, accused by Brexiteers of impartiality on the issue of Europe. He has been criticised for not doing more to tackle certain issue of bullying and harassment in the house and of facilitating efforts by MPs opposed to a no-deal exit to take control of Commons business, reported the BBC.

Absolutely extraordinary that Bercow's bullying allegations appear to have been completely forgotten and forgiven solely because he's been such a useful tool to scupper Brexit.



"Westminster MPs treated staff like servants, inquiry finds"https://t.co/wEVoGEayML — Dia Chakravarty (@DiaChakravarty) September 9, 2019

A senior government source wishes Bercow well



“Bercow thinks he’ll walk away as a hero, when most people in the country don’t know who he is and those that do think he’s a nauseating wanker. The man has been central to stopping Brexit - the nation won’t thank him.” — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) September 9, 2019

John Bercow. A partisan disgrace to the office of Speaker to the last. The worst Speaker since the Great Reform Act. What a irresponsible & self indulgent decision. https://t.co/Tt9GuOjRgh — John Duffield (@jfwduffield) September 9, 2019

Addressing some of the criticism, Bercow used the occasion to remind Parliament of the importance of procedure and democratic process, “Throughout my time as speaker, I have sought to increase the relative authority of this legislature – for which I will make absolutely no apology to anyone, anywhere at any time. To deploy a perhaps dangerous phrase, I have also sought to be ‘the backbencher’s backstop’.”

On the verge of tears, the Commons Speaker said he had been the "backbenchers' backstop" during his 10 years in the job.



John Bercow has announced he will stand down as Commons Speaker on 31 October at the latest. Read more: https://t.co/YfAqoUiNqy pic.twitter.com/eONoBYJIlj — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 10, 2019

Here is a final clip from Monday that you absolutely have to see.