Watch how ABVP thugs were booed off stage by students shouting #GoBackABVP at the Miranda College, Delhi during a DUSU debate



ABVP are a bunch of well funded goons who communalise and vandalize colleges. Reject them.

Many of the people present at a hall full of students of Delhi University’s Miranda House college reportedly booed away members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad with chants of “ABVP go back”. Members of the student party were on the campus to campaign for the Delhi University Students’ Union election.

Multiple videos of the incident are doing the rounds on the internet and social media. They also show the students erupting into cheers when the ABVP members stepped away.

This is how Miranda house welcomed ABVP. Glad to see that leading colleges in the country recognise the hooliganism and blatant violation of laws by ABVP members. ABVP is nothing but an avenue for state-sponsored violence, communalism and jignoism.

We leave you with the force called Miranda House Girls



How Miranda House welcomed @ABVPVoice in its DUSU Presidential debate.



'ABVP GO BACK'

'We don't want Goondagardi of ABVP'

Elections for the Delhi University Students’ Union are scheduled for September 13. The RSS-backed ABVP and the Congress-backed NSUI are the main contenders, with some competition from the leftist AISA.

