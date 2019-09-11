A heartwarming video of two toddlers running to hug each other has gone viral.

Michael Cisneros posted the clip, which features his 26-month-old son, Maxwell, and the boy’s 27-month-old best friend Finnegan, writing, “I have no idea how to make things go viral, for those that do... please share. This is just so beautiful. Finnegan + Maxwell= BESTIES!!!”

Social media users gushed about the innocent moment, holding their hearts as the two tiny children laugh and run about, all set to play.

It's with time that people outgrow for disaggregations with race, socio-economic and political differences.

It’s amazing how the two kids embrace each other. Let's uphold this... — Son of Africa (@ngari_muriuki) September 10, 2019