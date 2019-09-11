This is what it means to us as Nation, love u all #BlueTigers. @rashidkhan_19 u r a living super star in the cricket globe@MohammadNabi007 am sure u must be happy for such a wonderful ending of ur test career pic.twitter.com/rq6wBkNUe4 — Shafiq Stanikzai (@ShafiqStanikzai) September 9, 2019

Afghanistan made history by beating Bangladesh in their first-ever Test match victory, playing only their third-ever Test, in Chittagong on September 9.

Captain Rashid Khan claimed 6 wickets for 49 runs and completed his first 10-wicket haul in Test cricket as Afghanistan overcame rain and fading light to crush Bangladesh by 224 runs.

The last wicket sparked wild celebrations both on the field and off it.

Shafiq Stanikzai, former Afghanistan Cricket Board Chief Executive tweeted a video of five children celebrating the victory, which promptly went viral.

Social media users could relate to the children’s happiness, and posted best wishes from around the world.

Congratulations Afghanistan team for winning over against Bangladesh. Best of luck for T20 tri-series and series against west indies. Love from India🇮🇳🇮🇳🇦🇫🇦🇫 — Akshay Bahl (@AkshayBahl31) September 9, 2019

Congratulations bro from Pakistan — Saifjam (@SaiJaq) September 9, 2019