Coimbatore - Man gets brutally beaten for searching a new bride by his 2 wives whom he hasn’t divorced yet!!



After whacking him, the women hand him over to the cops.. pic.twitter.com/H7Tis4cEPQ — Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) September 11, 2019

A video of two women and a handful of other people beating up a man has gone viral on social media. The two women were the man’s wives whom he has not divorced yet, and was looking for a third woman to marry, the Times of India reported.

According to the report, the 26-year-old man has been identified as S Arangan from Nehru Nagar near Sulur in Tamil Nadu, and worked in Rasipalayam, where the incident took place.

Both of Arangan’s wives have accused him of harassment. The police are reportedly conducting an enquiry into the matter.