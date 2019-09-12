Chapatis with salt: UP journalists’ candlelit march to support Pawan Jaiswal, who reported on it
Pawan Jaiswal was booked for criminal conspiracy after he reported on a government school that was serving chapatis with salt to its students.
Journalists in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district took out a candle march in solidarity with journalist Pawan Jaiswal. The exact date of the march is unknown.
In August, Jaiswal exposed a primary government school that was serving its students chapati and salt for mid-day meals. The report attracted much attention, and later, a case of criminal conspiracy was filed against the reporter for attempting to “defame the Uttar Pradesh government”.
Watch
Schoolchildren in Uttar Pradesh are fed chapatis with salt for mid-day meals