Journalists in UP's Sonbhadra district took out candle March in solidarity with journalist Pawan Jaiswal who was booked on criminal charges for exposing sub standard food being given to primary school students in Mirzapur district. #NamakRoti pic.twitter.com/TMOG6PjEcg — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 11, 2019

Journalists in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district took out a candle march in solidarity with journalist Pawan Jaiswal. The exact date of the march is unknown.

In August, Jaiswal exposed a primary government school that was serving its students chapati and salt for mid-day meals. The report attracted much attention, and later, a case of criminal conspiracy was filed against the reporter for attempting to “defame the Uttar Pradesh government”.

