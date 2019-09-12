Play

For all those who missed out on the fun, Apple has posted a supercut of their September 9 iPhone 11 event – condensing the two-hour event into a quirky two-minute video which included, as Redditer Gcarsk found, an Easter egg as well.

First posted on the r/apple subreddit, the moment is hardly a frame, and to really see it, it’s a good idea to slow down the video as much as YouTube allows you to in the vicinity of the 1.23 mark when the narrator says, “the best-selling PC”.

What will you see? This.

The frame, a jibe at the Windows’ Blue Screen of Death, is titled Error 09102019 and bears the English message, “This is just a thought. But it might be nice to have some sort of easter egg message in here for the hardcore Apple fans that will stop the video.”

As for the lines of binary code, it decrypts to, “So you took the time to translate this? We love you,” according to the smart guys at TechCrunch.